Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Strength (EWZ)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $67.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.50 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $40.79

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

