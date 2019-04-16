Traders Sell Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Investors sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $120.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $220.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $100.21 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Broadcom had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $2.10 for the day and closed at $318.50

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.05, for a total transaction of $2,950,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,824 shares of company stock worth $20,089,519 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

