Traders Buy Shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (ITOT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $49.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $66.12

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

