Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $104.49 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $784,048.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,691 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 202,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

