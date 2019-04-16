Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.16.

WARNING: “Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/tower-view-investment-management-research-llc-has-2-52-million-stake-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.