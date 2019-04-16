Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of Spotify (SPOT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,773,000 after buying an additional 2,263,937 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,695,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,415,000 after buying an additional 1,528,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,334,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of Spotify (SPOT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/tower-view-investment-management-research-llc-acquires-1970-shares-of-spotify-spot.html.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.