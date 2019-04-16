Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $308,000 in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of PRAH opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

