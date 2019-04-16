Torex Gold Resources Inc Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$172.76 million during the quarter.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

TXG opened at C$13.37 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,397,200. Also, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 42,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.96, for a total value of C$599,838.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,259.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

