Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.18.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $4,872,126.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $357.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $368.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

