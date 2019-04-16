Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of INTL Fcstone worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $747.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

INTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

