Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,979,000 after acquiring an additional 624,602 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $277.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

