The Western Union Company (WU) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105,577 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $402,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

