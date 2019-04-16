The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 135,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $23,485,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,777 shares in the company, valued at $83,509,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total value of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $330.35 on Tuesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $365.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Ultimate Software Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.49.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

