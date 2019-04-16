The Newest: Shaneen not joining Sanders’ Medicare Strategy again

(all times local):

10:40 a.m.

As Sen. Bernie Sanders reintroduces that his own”Medicare for All” laws to make a government-run health insurance plan, 1 co-sponsor from the last time won’t be with him.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says she is taking another road.

She says in an announcement that there are”faster ways to achieve universal coverage by building on the progress” through the Affordable Care Act — the Obama-era medical law.

At the exact same time,” Shaheen says the Medicare for All idea has helped”reignite an desperately necessary debate about reaching universal health care coverage.”

She notes she’s now backing bills that take a more gradual approach, like allowing older working-age adults to buy into Medicare or setting up a government-sponsored medical insurance plan modeled on Medicare to compete with private insuranceplan.

___

12:25 a.m.

Bernie Sanders is minding his call eliminate personal health insurance because he introduces a brand new version of the”Medicare for All” plan.

Beneath the design by presidential candidate and the Vermont senator, Americans would cover face insurance deductibles or premiums. A government-run system will replace personal health insurance offered through companies, that is the mainstay of policy for at least 160 million people.

Major tax increases would be required to fund such a system.

Four for the Democratic nomination of Sanders’ fellow senators and rivals are set to sign on the single-payer healthcare proposal that was updated. The reintroduction claims to shine a light candidates’ visions for the future of U.S. health care.