The Newest: Pope offers prayers for Notre Dame’Tragedy’

2:30 p.m.

Pope Francis is offering his own prayers which Notre Dame, the”architectural jewel of a collective memory,” will once more be a shrine to the Catholic religion, a symbol of the French country and a religious and architectural present to humankind.

In a heartfelt view of condolences Francis said that the fire was devastating given that it came through Holy Week, the somber days leading up to Easter during which Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historical building. But I am conscious it has influenced a emblem dear to the center of Parisians and many people in the diversity of their own convictions. Since Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, instead of gathering for great events, a witness of the prayer and faith of Catholics in the heart of the city”

Francis commended the courage of the firefighters and invoked his blessings around the country.

2:10 p.m.

Cologne cathedral’s chief architect states it could take years to fix the harm caused to the Notre Dame cathedral with a fire.

Peter Fuessenich, that manages all construction work for its Gothic cathedral in the Italian town, informed broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will certainly take decades, perhaps even years, until the last damage caused by this dreadful fire will be entirely repaired.”

Cologne cathedral was heavily damaged during World War II and operate to fix it is still continuing more than 70 years later.

Fuessenich called the fire from Paris”a catastrophe with an European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals throughout the continent were motivated by buildings in France. He said that”when the final stone was put in Notre-Dame, the first one was put here in Cologne, and in this respect it impacts us all very much.”

According Fuessenich, the timbered roof of Cologne cathedral’s has been replaced throughout the 19th century with a iron frame, meaning a fire there would be less devastating.

1:50 p.m.

A representative of one of the five companies which were hired to perform on renovations to the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof says”we want more than anybody for light to be shed about the source of this play.”

Julien le Bras’ company has 12 workers involved with the refurbishment, although none have been in the time of the fire on site.

Le Bras insisted that”all the security measures were honored,” and”employees are engaging in the investigation with no hesitation.”

Many officials have suggested the fire could have been related to the renovation work.

While the site is being procured, paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the analysis is in its early phases and will be focusing on hearings.

12:45 p.m.

The British monarch says she was”profoundly saddened” to see the palace ablaze, and expressed”sincere admiration to the emergency agencies who’ve risked their own lives to attempt and save this major national monument.”

Religious leaders and british politicians also have sent messages of goodwill and offers of help in simplifying the medieval building.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, tweeted a picture of the fire-damaged cathedral with a passage from the Bible:”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it'”

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture ministry has given words of hope to France after the devastating fire in Notre Dame, saying the cathedral is a”living creature” that has been reborn before and certainly will continue to function as”beating heart” of all France.

A press conference was opened by cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi with a personal reflection. He noted it was a place of encounter for both believers and nonbelievers drawn to its beauty and in some cases, such as the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, were converted to the Catholic faith as a result.

Ravasi, whose office oversees the Catholic Church’s patrimony worldwide, said the scenes of tourists and faithful alike weeping as Notre Dame went up in flames moved him.

He suggested that the Vatican its artwork specialists at the Vatican Museums, can play a possible role in the rebuilding.

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says there’s no signs of arson from the Notre Dame fire and they’re working on the premise that the blaze has been an accident.

Remy Heitz states that the analysis will soon be”long and complex.”

Following the blaze was put out, speaking Tuesday, ” he explained 50 researchers are currently working on the probe. He says they’ll be interviewing workers from five companies that had been hired to work on renovations on the cathedral’s roof, which was being repaired ahead of the flame and that is the point where the flames broke out.

This model corrects that 50 researchers are working on the probe, but not five.

11:55 a.m.

An aide says that Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has provided Polish and aid specialists for the task of rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that was damaged by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski stated Tuesday the Duda has composed to French President Emmanuel Macron to express solidarity and Poland’s grief at thet reduction of cultural and heritage identity.

He said that at a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda offered Poland’s expertise and world-class experts from the reconstruction of historical buildings. Other areas and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He explained that a chapel in the palace has been affected by the fire but was not damaged.

A valuable copy of Poland’s most revered icon in addition to relicts of Polish-born pope St. John Paul II are rescued.

11:55 a.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says his country is ready to help with the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral.

Heiko Maas wrote Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron has called for assistance from outside France and also”Germany stands prepared to do that in close friendship.”

Maas added that”we’re united in sorrow. Notre Dame is a portion of their cultural heritage of humankind and a logo for Europe.”

11:40 a.m.

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric has expressed sadness over the fire which destroyed a portion of the famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, describing it as a”historical architectural masterpiece.”

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of all Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s seat of learning, composed on Facebook:”Our hearts are with our brothers from France.”

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ deputy mayor says Notre Dame’s organ, one of the planet’s most famous and largest, stays intact following a fire in Paris’ cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire told that a plan to safeguard the treasures of Notre Dame was successfully and quickly activated.

Francois Thierry dates into the 1730s and assembled the organ that is impressive. It boasts an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also described”enormous relief” at the salvaging of pieces such as the purported Crown of Christ.

10:20 a.m.

Egypt’s Coptic Church has expressed”profound sadness” within the large blaze that burnt parts of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The head of Egypt’s Copts, Pope Tawadroz II, said in a declaration that the fire was a”tremendous reduction for whole humankind” and influenced”among the most important monuments in the world.”

The Foreign Ministry in Cairo also expressed”great regret and pain” within the fire, mentioning Notre Dame’s”historic and civilization worth” to get France and world legacy.

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the Parisian population”under the shock of the dreadful fire” which ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti stated on Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is near France” and that he is supplying prayers”for those that are attempting to deal with this dramatic situation”

Even the Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” at the fire that caused extensive damage to a palace which is”a symbol of Christianity in France and in the world”

10 a.m.

With just two of France’s wealthiest families together pledging 300 million euros funding for the renovation of Notre Dame is piling up at a rate.

His billionaire daddy Francois Pinault and businessman Francois-Henri Pinault stated that they were committing 100 million euros in their company, Artemis, to help fund repairs to the palace Monday night ravaged by fire.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This catastrophe impacts all of French people” and”everyone would like to restore life as soon as possible to this gem of our legacy.”

That donation was trumped by tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, that pledged 200 million euros.

LVMH called the palace a”symbol of France, its tradition and its own motto.”

9:50 a.m.

European Union chief Donald Tusk is calling the bloc’s member countries to assist France reconstruct the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral is a sign of what binds Europe together.

Tusk said:”At stake here is something more than just material assistance. The burning of the Notre Dame cathedral has made us aware that we’re bound with something more important and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani encouraged EU lawmakers, meeting in Strasbourg, France, to contribute the salary of their day.

9:45 a.m.

Even a spokesman for Paris firefighters states that”the entire flame is out” at Notre Dame cathedral.

Gabriel Plus said Tuesday morning that crisis services are now”surveying the motion of those constructions and extinguishing smoldering residues.”

Plus stated that today the fire is out”this phase is to get the pros” to plan the way to consolidate the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH reported the luxury goods set and also the Arnault family could make the donation to the cathedral, which was swallowed by flames.

LVMH called the palace a”symbol of France, its tradition and its own motto.”

Press widely reported the sooner 100 million-euro contribution of the Pinault family.

8:45 a.m.

A French cultural heritage specialist says France has trees big enough to replace historical wooden beams that burnt in the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio that the wooden roof that moved up in flames was constructed with beams from primal woods.

Talking Tuesdayhe stated the Ocean’s roof can’t be rebuilt just as it was prior to the fire since”we don’t, in the present time, have trees onto our territory of the size that were cut from the 13th century.”

He said the restoration work will have to use new technology to reconstruct the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Experts are assessing the shell of Paris’ Notre Dame Studio that is legendary to establish actions to save what remains after a fire destroyed much of the construction.

With the fire which broke out Monday and consumed the cathedral now attention is turning to ensuring the integrity of the rest of the building.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez declared that architects and other experts would meet at the cathedral early Tuesday”to find out whether the arrangement is stable and when the firefighters can go inside to continue their job.”

Officials consider that the fire an collision, possibly as a result of restoration work taking place however that information has done nothing to quiet the mourning.