The Newest: One World Trade Center’s lights to honor France

7:15 p.m.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says his condolences were given by President Donald Trump Tuesday within the flame that caused harm to the construction that is iconic to French President Emmanuel Macron. She says America stands together with the town of Paris, the French and countless people from around the globe who seeks solace.

Sanders adds that France is America’s oldest ally and also Americans remember”with thankful hearts” that the tolling of all Notre Dame’s bells the day following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S.

She states”those dreams will sound again” and shuts her statement with”Vive la France!”

The level of any harm to their support structure as well as the bells is cloudy.

6:50 p.m.

Spain’s Culture Ministry says that it has convened an extraordinary assembly of the nation’s Council of Historical Patrimony to talk about fire safety and other measures after a blaze ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Culture Minister Jose Guirao informs Radio Nacional de Espana on Tuesday that the flame was”an alert call” that’s prompting police to review safety procedures and security installations.

He said Spanish cathedrals are well-protected”but there’s no such thing as 100% secure.”

The Culture Ministry says in a declaration which the Council of Historic Patrimony was due to review security procedures earlier this month but ran out of time. A assembly focusing solely on fire safety and security measures will probably likely be held at Madrid on April 26.

6:45 p.m.

A Paris officer says roughly 30 individuals have been questioned by investigators after the fire in Notre Dame Cathedral.

He said most of them were employees working on the monument’s renovation.

The official, speaking on a continuing investigation, said the cathedral’s fire alarms sounded double Monday evening.

The very first time, some individuals, like a fire officer permanently working on the site, found nothing and went to test beneath the roof. The next time because the flame was too strong, it was too late, the officer said.

He added that 40 to 50 researchers are currently working on the situation but are not permitted to go into the monument however.

–From Nicolas Vaux-Montagny

6:30 p.m.

Some will call it a magic trick. Based on the heritage manager of Notre Dame 1 piece of architecture within the sacred building was damaged.

Laurent Prades told The Associated Press that the high priest, which was installed in 1989, was hit and harmed by the cathedral’s spire as it came crashing down into the fires. “We have been able to salvage all of the rest,” said Prades, that witnessed the retrieval firsthand overnight.

One of the elements inside the palace, Prades added that the 3 large stained-glass increased windows have yet to be destroyed, though they might have been ruined from the warmth and will be assessed by means of an expert.

6:05 p.m.

Victor Hugo’s novel”The Hunchback of Notre Dame” has rocketed to the peak of the bestseller list of Amazon in France in its first edition.

Meanwhile, the English translation of this 1831 book can also be number one in sales in the class of fiction.

Telling the story of Quasimodo, a bell-ringer of the cathedral in the 15th century, also the publication helped rally support for Notre Dame’s enormous renovation afterwards in the 19th century.

Campaigning for the preservation of the cathedral, Hugo described it crumbling and marked with”countless defacements and mutilations,” contributing to alert the public concerning the situation.

5:45 p.m.

Video shot inside Notre Dame cathedral following the flame reveals columns and many tiles have been spared from the disaster.

Images broadcast Tuesday by French news channel BFM TV also show several pieces of wooden furniture, such as chairs and chairs, apparently intact, but there is a deep hole at the nave’s roof, using a pile of burnt debris lying beneath.

Monday evening the fire that broke out caused damages to much of the construction.

5:35 p.m.

British Prime Minster Theresa May says the bells in London’s landmark Westminster Abbey will be rung Tuesday day to indicate 24 hours because the fire broke out at Notre Dame cathedral.

She says this will be done”to underline our solidarity with France and her people”

Bells in churches and cathedrals are also rung at a further demonstration of concern for France’s reduction.

The ministry offered British help with the rebuilding of Notre Dame, calling it”one of the most gorgeous buildings on the planet.”

She says the Westminster Abbey bells will sound at 5:43 local time (1643 GMT; 12:43 p.m. EST) Tuesday afternoon.

5:25 p.m.

Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic has given sympathy and aid to reconstruct the Notre Dame cathedral after the devastating fire, but tabloids under his command known as the disaster”God’s punishment”

Most in Serbia are mad at France for reportedly demonstrating a flag of Kosovo out Notre Dame for World War I centennial commemorations last year, also for taking part in the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia.

Headlines late Monday on the sites of pro-government tabloids Alo and Informer stated”God’s Punishment has caught up with them.” After triggering outrage on 11, the posts were later removed.

Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its state.

Vucic said”all citizens of Serbia are unhappy over Notre Dame. We stand by our French friends and prepared to help rebuild that emblem of French and world civilization.”

In assisting their nation is formed by Serbs in the Balkans following World War I. france played a significant role

5:05 p.m.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner says there are some risks that may endanger the construction of Notre Dame cathedral.

Castaner told reporters Tuesday following a brief trip to the cathedral that it is”under permanent surveillance as it can still cling.”

He also added that state employees need to wait 48 hours before being able to safely go into the cathedral and take care of the art works that are nonetheless there. Some were too big to be moved.

5:00 p.m.

Authorities block all bridges — but that hasn’t deterred tourists and Parisians from clustering as they could to the monument.

Sidewalks on both sides of the Seine River were filled up with French, both tourists and curious spectators bemoaning the tragedy. Notre Dame sits on a island in the center, the Ile de la Cite.

The functioning river was in movement. A barge slid past the cathedral Tuesday.

Guy explained:”It is the beauty of a monument as well as our background.” She remembered that French schoolchildren learn the island housing Notre Dame was the birthplace of France.

4:40 p.m

Czech President Milos Zeman is offering France the expertise and help of top Czech experts to help restore Notre Dame cathedral.

Zeman said that”the flame of Notre Dame impacts us all.”

Zeman provided teams of high restoration specialists that work at Prague Castle, the historical seat of presidency, that comprises St. Vitus Cathedral, a Gothic architectural masterpiece.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained his country is also prepared to deliver France financial aid.

4:30 p.m.

Greece’s government has offered France assistance in preventing fire harm.

The culture ministry says Greece is ready to offer academic experts and skilled technicians out of its own restoration projects if help is necessary.

A ministry statement Tuesday expressed profound sorrow for its Notre Dame blaze.

4:20 p.m.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is urging his countrymen and many others in Europe to add to the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral following a catastrophic fire.

Steinmeier said Tuesday the footage of this landmark Paris building burning will”probably leave no one in Europe untouched.”

Steinmeier added that the cathedral”is not simply a wonderful building, it’s a fantastic European milestone, a landmark of European civilization and an important record of European background.”

4:15 p.m

French companies Complete and L’Oreal are pledging to every donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to support the reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral.

A few hours later billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault declared Tuesday that they would give a total of 300 million euros, oil and gas giant Total stated it might contribute 100 million euros”that will assist the reconstruction of the architectural gem.”

Cosmetic manufacturer L’Oreal promised the exact same amount to rebuild”a sign of French heritage and of our history.”

Among other subscribers, Bouygues construction team CEO Martin Bouygues said he and his brother Olivier would contribute 10 million euros.

3:55 p.m.

The French presidency says one will follows a morning session from the afternoon focusing on the federal campaign and the reconstruction work.

Macron would be to talk by phone Tuesday.

The French leader has postponed a speech and a news conference aimed at responding to the yellow vest crisis for an extended period, to honor”a moment of great national emotion.” Macron was planning to announce steps addressing the concerns of protesters.

3:45 p.m.

The Bishops’ Conference stated Tuesday in an announcement this will show the solidarity of dioceses toward Paris and the flame in Notre Dame”is a shock which affects far beyond just the Catholics of the country.”

France counts 103 cathedrals.

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture ministry says the”most valuable treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are spared following a catastrophic fire, for example, crown of thorns Catholic relic and the temptations of Saint Louis.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters outside Notre Dame other works are being transferred into the Louvre from a storeroom in City Hall on Wednesday and Tuesday. There they shielded, will be dehumidified and restored.

He explained that the greatest paintings of the cathedral would be removed Friday. He stated,”We assume they have never been damaged from the fire but there’ll be damage from smoke.”

Monday’s fire destroyed the cathedral roof and dropped the spire.

3:00 p.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk claims the concept of encouragement into France following the Notre Dame cathedral fire should be that”it isn’t the end of the planet” and that the damage will be fixed.

Tusk told Polish terrorists Tuesday in Strasbourg after a European Parliament debate on Brexit that it had been the duty of all Europeans and Poles to give France courage following this”dramatic” occasion.

Recalling his native Poland’s attempts to rebuild its towns, several low to rubble, after World War II, Tusk stated that his compatriots”have the right and the duty to say — You may manage, this is not the end of the world.”

2:50 p.m.

The manager of UNESCO says expert work has to be carried out immediately to protect the staying arrangement of Notre Dame Cathedral .

Audrey Azoulay told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it’s too early to state whether the treasured rose windows of Notre Dame are unscathed because art experts have not been able to study the site yet following Monday’s apparently accidental fire.

She stated”the first 24, 48 hours” are crucial to protecting the wood and stone construction from water damage and assessing following actions. She cautioned that elements of the palace remain”extremely fragile,” notably countless tons of scaffolding installed across the cathedral spire which collapsed.

She explained Notre Dame has”a particular place in the planet’s collective creativity.” Notre Dame is a part of a UNESCO heritage site which includes islands and the encompassing quais, and UNESCO has offered its experience.

2:45 p.m.

Jean-Marc Fournier, the chaplain of Paris fire brigade, has been hailed as a hero after participate in the recovery of this crown of thorns at Notre Dame cathedral.

Talking to reporters in the Palace, Paris’ 15th district mayor Philippe Goujon stated Tuesday that Fournier insisted on being permitted to enter the edifice with fire fighters and played a role in the relic’s rescue.

Fournier’s bravery had been noted already following the Nov. 2015 Bataclan assault, when he tended to the injured and prayed on the dead person.

Based on an interview that he gave to Christian Family magazine after that attack, Fournier was based in Germany and in the western Sarthe region, prior to linking the Paris fire brigade.

He served in the Diocese of the French Armed Forces and was established for a time in Afghanistan.

2:30 p.m.

Pope Francis is offering his own prayers that Notre Dame, the”architectural gem of a collective memory,” will once again be a shrine to the Catholic religion, a symbol of the French nation and a religious and architectural present to humanity.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historical building. But I am conscious that it has also influenced a national emblem dear to the heart of Parisians and many French men and women within the diversity of their convictions. Because Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, a place of gathering for good events, a note of their prayer and faith of Catholics at the center of the city.”

Francis invoked his blessings around the country and commended the courage of the firefighters.

2:10 p.m.

Cologne cathedral’s primary architect says it could take decades to repair the damage caused to the Notre Dame cathedral by a gigantic fire.

Peter Fuessenich, who oversees all construction work for its Gothic cathedral in the German city, told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will surely take years, possibly even years, before the previous damage caused by this dreadful fire will be totally repaired.”

Cologne cathedral was heavily damaged to fix it’s still ongoing over 70 decades later.

Fuessenich known as the flame in Paris”a tragedy having a European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals throughout the continent were motivated by buildings in France. He said that”if the last stone was set in Notre-Dame, the first one was laid in Cologne, and in this respect it impacts us very much.”

According to Fuessenich, the timbered roof of Cologne cathedral’s has been replaced with a iron frame during the 19th century, so meaning a fire there would be devastating.

1:50 p.m.

An agent of one of the five firms which had been hired to perform on renovations to the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof says”we want more than anyone for light to be shed on the source of this play.”

Julien le Bras’ firm has 12 employees involved with the refurbishment, although none have been on site in the time of the fire.

Le Bras insisted that”each of the security measures were respected,” and”employees are engaging in the analysis with no hesitation.”

Officials have suggested the fire might have been related to the renovation job.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz can be focusing on hearings while the website is being procured and said the analysis is in its early stages.

12:45 p.m.

The British monarch states she was”deeply saddened” to see that the palace ablaze, also expressed”sincere respect to the emergency agencies who have risked their own lives to try and save this important national monument”

Politicians and religious leaders have also sent messages of help in simplifying the medieval building.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, tweeted a picture of the fire-damaged palace using a passage from the Bible:”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness hasn’t overcome it.'”

12:30 p.m.

Even the Vatican’s culture minister has provided words of hope for France following the devastating fire in Notre Dame, saying the cathedral is a”living creature” that has been reborn before and will continue to function as”beating heart” of France.

A press conference was opened by cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi using a reflection. He also noted it had been a place of experience for both nonbelievers and believers and like the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, sometimes, were converted into the Catholic religion as a result.

Ravasi, whose office oversees the patrimony of the Catholic Church globally, said the scenes of tourists and faithful alike yelling as Notre Dame went up in flames moved him.

He suggested that the Vatican its artwork specialists at the Vatican Museums, can play with a possible role in the rebuilding.

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says there’s no evidence of arson in the Notre Dame flame also they’re working on the assumption that the blaze was an crash.

Remy Heitz claims the investigation will be”long and complicated.”

After the blaze was set out, speaking Tuesday, ” he said the probe is being worked on by 50 researchers. He says they’ll interview employees from five companies that had been hired to work on renovations where the flames broke out, and that is.

___

11:55 a.m.

An aide says that the president, Andrzej Duda of Poland, has provided assistance and Polish experts for the task of rebuilding fire Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that was ruined by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said Tuesday the Duda has written to express Poland’s despair and solidarity in thet loss of cultural and heritage identity.

He explained that at a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda offered Poland’s experience and world-class experts in the reconstruction of historic buildings. Lots of other places and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He explained that a chapel at the palace has been affected by the fire but wasn’t damaged.

A precious copy of Poland’s most revered icon as well as relicts of Polish-born pope St. John Paul II are rescued.

11:55 a.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says his country is well ready to assist with the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral.

Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron has known for help from external France and”Germany stands prepared to do that in close friendship.”

Maas added that”we are united in sorrow. Notre Dame is a portion of the cultural heritage of mankind and a symbol for Europe.”

11:40 a.m.

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric has expressed despair over the fire which destroyed a part of the renowned Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, describing it as a”historical architectural masterpiece.”

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s seat of learning, wrote on Facebook:”Our hearts are with all our allies from France.”

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ deputy mayor says the organ, among the planet’s biggest and most famous of Notre Dame, remains intact after a catastrophic fire at Paris’ cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire told that a strategy to safeguard the paintings of Notre Dame was successfully and quickly triggered.

The organ that is impressive dates to the 1730s and has been constructed by Francois Thierry. It’s an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also described”enormous relief” at the salvaging of bits like the purported Crown of Christ.

___

10:20 a.m.

Egypt’s Coptic Church has voiced”profound sadness” on the gigantic blaze that burnt portions of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The head of Egypt’s Copts, Pope Tawadroz II, said in a statement that the flame was a”big loss for entire humanity” and influenced”one of the main monuments on earth.”

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is famous for French Catholics and the population”beneath the shock of the terrible fire” which ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti stated Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is near France” which he’s offering prayers”for all those that are trying to deal with this scenario “

The Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” at the fire that caused considerable damage to a cathedral that is”a symbol of Christianity in France and on earth “

10 a.m.

Funding for the renovation of Notre Dame is piling up at a pace, with just two of the richest families of France together rapidly pledging 300 million euros.

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire dad Francois Pinault stated they immediately gave 100 million euros in their own company, Artemis, to assist fund repairs to the palace devastated by fire.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This catastrophe affects all French people” and”everyone wishes to restore life as swiftly as possible for this jewel of our legacy.”

That contribution was subsequently trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods.

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is currently calling on the bloc’s member countries to help France rebuild the Notre Dame cathedral is a sign of what contrasts Europe together.

Tusk, who seats summits of EU national leaders, also told lawmakers Tuesday that the blaze reminds Europeans of”how far we can lose.”

Tusk said:”At stake here’s something more than just material assistance. The trimming of the Notre Dame cathedral has made us conscious that we’re bound with something more significant and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani encouraged EU lawmakers to donate their day’s wages to help fund reconstruction.

9:45 a.m.

Even a spokesman for Paris firefighters states that”the whole fire is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Plus said that today the fire is out”this phase is for the specialists” to plan how to combine the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

A statement Tuesday from LVMH stated the luxury goods group and the Arnault household could make the contribution into a rebuilding fund Monday afternoon for the cathedral, which was swallowed by flames.

LVMH known as the cathedral a”symbol of France, its heritage and its own motto.”

Press reported the earlier 100 million-euro donation of the Pinault family.

8:45 a.m.

A French cultural heritage expert says France no longer has trees big enough to replace historical beams that burned from the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio was constructed with beams more than 800 decades back from primal forests.

Speaking Tuesdayhe explained the cathedral’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it had been prior to the fire as”we do not, in the moment, have trees onto our territory of their size that were cut from the 13th century”

He said the restoration work is going to have to use new technologies to reconstruct the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Experts are analyzing the blackened shell of Paris’ Notre Dame Studio that is iconic to establish following actions to conserve that which remains after a catastrophic fire destroyed much of the building that is almost 900-year-old.

Together with the fire that broke out Monday day and immediately absorbed the cathedral currently under control, attention is turning into ensuring the remaining building’s structural integrity.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other specialists would meet at the cathedral early Tuesday”to find out whether the arrangement is stable and when the firefighters can go inside to keep their work.”

Officials think about the fire an accident, that information is doing nothing to calm the mourning, although maybe as a consequence of restoration work taking place in the treasure that is international.