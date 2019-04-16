The Latest: Most Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

Some will call it a miracle. Based on the heritage manager of Notre Dame , only 1 piece of architecture inside the building has been damaged.

Laurent Prades told The Associated Press that the high priest, which was set up in 1989, was struck and harmed by the cathedral’s spire as it came crashing down in the flames. “We have managed to salvage all of the rest,” said Prades, who witnessed the recovery first hand overnight.

Among the most famous elements in the cathedral, Prades added the three big stained-glass rose windows will be assessed by means of an expert and have yet to be ruined, though they might have been ruined by the warmth.

6:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, this 1831 novel’s English translation is number one in revenue in the class of fiction.

Telling the story of Quasimodo, a deformed bell-ringer of this palace in the 15th century, the book helped rally support for Notre Dame’s massive renovation later from the 19th century.

Campaigning for the preservation of this palace, Hugo explained it as crumbling and marked by”countless defacements and mutilations,” leading to alert the general public regarding the situation.

5:45 p.m.

Video shot inside Notre Dame cathedral after the flame reveals columns and tiles are spared by the tragedy.

Pictures broadcast Tuesday by French news station BFM TV also show several pieces of wooden furniture, such as chairs and chairs, apparently intact, but there’s a deep hole in the nave’s roof, with a pile of burnt debris dangling underneath.

Monday evening the fire that broke out caused significant damages to much of the construction.

5:35 p.m.

British Prime Minster Theresa May says that the bells in the landmark Westminster Abbey is going to be rung Tuesday afternoon since the fire broke out at Notre Dame cathedral to indicate 24 hours of London.

Bells in churches and cathedrals are also rung Thursday at a demonstration of concern for both France’s loss.

She says that the Westminster Abbey bells will sound at 5:43 local time (1643 GMT; 12:43 p.m. EST) Tuesday afternoon.

5:25 p.m.

Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic has given compassion and aid to reconstruct the Notre Dame cathedral after the devastating fire, but tabloids beneath his hands called the disaster”God’s punishment”

Most in Serbia are mad at France for allegedly displaying a flag of Kosovo outside Notre Dame for World War I centennial commemorations last calendar year, also for taking part in the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia.

Headlines late Monday about the websites of pro-government tabloids Alo and also Informer said”God’s Punishment has caught them up.” The articles were removed after activating outrage.

Serbia doesn’t comprehend the 2008 declaration of autonomy of its province.

We stand by our French friends and prepared to help reconstruct that symbol of French and world culture.”

Serbia and France have a long history of friendship. France played a significant role in helping Serbs form their state from the Balkans

5:05 p.m.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner says there are a few dangers that could endanger the arrangement of Notre Dame cathedral.

Castaner told reporters Tuesday following a short trip to the cathedral that it is”under permanent surveillance since it can still budge.”

He also added that state workers need to wait for 48 hours before being able to safely go into the palace and look after the art works that are still there. Some were too large to be transferred.

Castaner said:”We’ll be standing (Notre Dame’s) bedside.”

5:00 p.m.

All bridges are obstructed by police — but that hasn’t deterred tourists and Parisians from clustering as near as they could into the fire-scarred monument.

Sidewalks on both sides of the Seine River were packaged with French, both tourists and spectators bemoaning the tragedy. Notre Dame sits on a island in the center.

The river was in motion. Tuesday A barge slid beyond the palace.

Guy explained:”It’s the beauty of a monument as well as our background.” She remembered that schoolchildren understand that the island housing Notre Dame was the birthplace of both all France.

4:40 p.m

Czech President Milos Zeman is supplying France the experience and help of leading Czech experts to help reestablish Notre Dame cathedral.

In a letter to his counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Zeman said Tuesday that the Czech Republic isalso such as France, a country with many Gothic and historical temples and palaces. Zeman said that”the fire of Notre Dame affects us all.”

Zeman offered teams of top recovery experts that work at Prague Castle, the historical seat of Czech presidency, which includes St. Vitus Cathedral, a Gothic architectural masterpiece.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his country is prepared to send France aid.

4:30 p.m.

The government of greece has offered France assistance in restoring fire damage.

The culture ministry says Greece is willing to supply academic specialists and skilled technicians from its restoration jobs if help is necessary.

Included in these are a decades-long plan in the Acropolis of Athens, whose 2,500-year-old marble temples and other monumental buildings were badly divided over the centuries by fire, explosions and warfare.

A ministry announcement Tuesday expressed profound sorrow for the Notre Dame blaze.

4:20 p.m.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently urging his countrymen and many others to donate to the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral following a fire.

Steinmeier said Tuesday the footage of the milestone Paris building burning could”likely leave nobody in Europe untouched.”

Steinmeier added that the cathedral”is not simply a great building, it’s a great European milestone, a landmark of European civilization and an important record of European history.”

4:15 p.m

French companies Complete and L’Oreal are pledging to every donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to support the reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral.

A couple of hours later billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault declared Tuesday that they would give a total of 300 million eurosoil and gas giant Total stated it would contribute 100 million euros”to help the reconstruction of the architectural jewel.”

Cosmetics maker L’Oreal promised exactly the same amount to reconstruct”a sign of French tradition as well as our common history.”

Among other contributors, Bouygues building group CEO Martin Bouygues said he and his brother Olivier would contribute 10 million euros.

3:55 p.m.

The presidency states one will follows that a morning session from the afternoon focusing on the renovation job and the national fund-raising campaign.

After Tuesday macron would be to speak by telephone with Pope Francis.

The French boss has postponed a speech and a news conference directed at responding to this yellow vest crisis for an extended period, to respect”a moment of federal emotion.” Macron was initially likely to announce measures this week addressing anti-government protesters’ concerns.

3:45 p.m.

The Bishops’ Conference said Tuesday in an announcement that this will demonstrate that the solidarity of dioceses supporting Paris and that the flame in Notre Dame”is a jolt that affects far beyond only the Catholics of the country.”

France counts 103 cathedrals.

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture ministry states the”most precious treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are saved after a catastrophic fire, for example, crown of thorns Catholic relic and the temptations of Saint Louis.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters out Notre Dame other works are being transferred on the Louvre in the storeroom from City Hall on Wednesday and Tuesday. There they secure will likely be dehumidified and finally restored.

He explained that the cathedral paintings will be removed Friday. He explained,”We presume they have never been damaged from the fire but there’ll be damage from smoke.”

Monday’s fire collapsed the spire and destroyed the cathedral roof.

3:00 p.m.

European Union chief Donald Tusk states the message of encouragement into France after the Notre Dame cathedral fire should be that”it is not the end of the planet” and that the damage is going to be fixed.

Tusk told Polish reporters Tuesday in Strasbourg after a European Parliament debate on Brexit it had been the duty of all Europeans and all Poles to give France courage after this”dramatic” event.

Recalling his native Poland’s attempts to rebuild its towns, several reduced to rubble, following World War II, Tusk said that his compatriots”have the right and the duty to say — You may be able, this is not the end of the world.”

2:50 p.m.

The director of UNESCO says expert work must be carried out immediately to protect the staying structure of Notre Dame Cathedral following a fire.

Audrey Azoulay told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it’s too early to state if the valued rose windows of Notre Dame are unscathed because art specialists haven’t been able to examine the site yet following Monday’s apparently accidental fire.

She stated”the first 24, 48 hours” are crucial to protecting the stone and wood structure from water damage and also assessing following measures. She warned that elements of this cathedral remain”extremely fragile,” especially hundreds of tons of scaffolding set up across the cathedral spire which collapsed.

She explained Notre Dame has”a particular location in the planet’s collective imagination.” Notre Dame is a part of a UNESCO heritage site that contains islands and the encompassing quais, and UNESCO has provided its expertise to help rebuild.

___

2:45 p.m.

The chaplain of Paris fire brigade, jean-Marc Fournier, is being hailed as a hero after taking part in the recovery of this crown of thorns at Notre Dame cathedral.

Talking to reporters at the cathedral, Paris’ district mayor Philippe Goujon said that Fournier played a part in the rescue of the relic and insisted on being permitted to go into the edifice.

Fournier’s bravery was noticed already after the Nov. 2015 Bataclan attack, when he tended to the injured and prayed over the dead person.

According to an interview he gave to Christian Family magazine after that assault, Fournier was established in the Sarthe region that was western and at Germany .

He served at the Diocese of the French Armed Forces and was based for a time in Afghanistan.

2:30 p.m.

In a heartfelt note of condolences Francis said that the fire was especially devastating given that it came the somber days that during Holy Week leading up to Easter through which Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Francis wrote:”This tragedy has severely harmed a historic building. But I am aware it has affected a nationwide symbol dear to people within the diversity of the convictions and the heart of Parisians. Because Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, instead of gathering for good events, a witness of their faith and prayer of Catholics at the center of the city.”

Francis invoked his blessings and praised the courage of the firefighters.

2:10 p.m.

The builder of Cologne cathedral says it may take years to repair the damage caused by the Notre Dame cathedral by a fire.

Peter Fuessenich, who oversees all building work for its Gothic cathedral from the town, informed broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will certainly take years, possibly even decades, until the last damage caused by this dreadful fire will probably be entirely repaired.”

Cologne cathedral has been heavily damaged to repair it’s still continuing.

Fuessenich called the fire Paris”a catastrophe having a European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals across the continent were motivated by buildings in France. He explained that”if the last stone was put in Notre-Dame, the first one was laid in Cologne, and in this respect it impacts us all very much”

According Fuessenich, Cologne cathedral’s’ timbered roof has been replaced with an iron frame during the 19th century, also meaning.

1:50 p.m.

A representative of one of those five companies which were hired to work on renovations into the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof says”we need more than anyone for light to be shed about the origin of the play.”

Julien le Bras’ company has 12 employees involved with the refurbishment, although none have been at the right time of the flame on site.

Le Bras insisted that”all the safety measures were honored,” and”employees are engaging in the investigation with no hesitation.”

Officials have suggested the fire could have been related to the renovation job.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz can be focusing on hearings while the site has been secured and said the search is in its early phases.

12:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of sympathy for French President Emmanuel Macron following a fire ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The British monarch says she was”profoundly saddened” to find the cathedral ablaze, also expressed”sincere admiration to the emergency agencies who’ve risked their own lives to attempt to conserve this major national monument”

Politicians and religious leaders also have sent messages of goodwill and offers of assistance in rebuilding the medieval construction.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, mind of the Church of England, tweeted a picture of this fire-damaged cathedral with a passage from the Bible:”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.'”

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture minister has offered words of hope for France after the devastating fire at Notre Dame, saying the cathedral is a”living creature” that has been reborn before and will continue to be the”beating heart” of all France.

A press conference started about the palace with a personal reflection. He also noted it had been a place of experience for both believers and nonbelievers attracted to its beauty and such as the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, in some cases, were converted into the Catholic religion as a outcome.

Ravasi, whose office oversees the Catholic Church’s patrimony worldwide, said that he had been moved by the scenes of tourists and faithful alike yelling as Notre Dame went up in flames.

He suggested the Vatican its artwork experts at the Vatican Museums, might play a potential role in the rebuilding given their expertise.

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says that they’re working on the premise that the blaze was an accident and there’s no evidence of arson in the Notre Dame fire.

Remy Heitz claims that the analysis will soon probably be”long and complex.”

After the blaze was set out, Talking Tuesday, ” he said the probe is being worked on by 50 researchers. He says they will interview workers from five companies that was hired to focus on renovations to the cathedral’s roof, which was being fixed before the flame where the flames initially broke out, and that is.

___

This model corrects that 50 investigators are working on the probe.

11:55 a.m.

An aide claims that Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has provided assistance and Polish experts for the task of rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that was ruined by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said that Duda has written to state solidarity and Poland’s grief at thet reduction of ethnic and heritage identity.

He said that in a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda offered Poland’s experience and world-class pros in the reconstruction of historic buildings. Several different places and warsaw were rebuilt out of World War II rubble.

He said that a chapel at the palace has been influenced by the fire however was not damaged.

A precious copy of Poland’s most revered celebrity as well as relicts of all Polish-born pope St. John Paul II have been rescued.

11:55 a.m.

Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron has called for assistance from outside France and”Germany stands prepared to do that in friendship”

Maas added that”we are united in sorrow. Notre Dame is a part of the cultural heritage of mankind and a logo for Europe.”

11:40 a.m.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of all Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s chair of learning,” composed on Facebook:”Our hearts are with our brothers in France.”

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ deputy mayor says Notre Dame’s manhood, among the world’s most famous and biggest, remains intact after a catastrophic fire at Paris’ key cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire told that a strategy to protect Notre Dame’s paintings was quickly and successfully activated.

Francois Thierry dates into the 1730s and constructed the organ that is impressive. It’s an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also explained”enormous relief” at the salvaging of bits such as the supposed Crown of Christ.

10:20 a.m.

The head of Egypt’s Copts,” Pope Tawadroz II, said in a statement that the fire was a”tremendous loss for whole humanity” and influenced”among the most important monuments in the world.”

The Foreign Ministry in Cairo also expressed”great sorrow and pain” over the flame, citing Notre Dame’s”historic and culture value” for France and entire heritage.

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the population”beneath the shock of the dreadful fire” which ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti stated on Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is near France” and that he is providing prayers”for all those who are making an effort to deal with this scenario “

The Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” at the fire that caused extensive damage to a palace which is”a symbol of Christianity from France and in the world.”

10 a.m.

Funding for the reconstruction of Notre Dame is piling up at a spectacular rate, with 300 million euros being fast pledged by two of France’s wealthiest families.

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire daddy Francois Pinault said they instantly gave 100 million euros in their company, Artemis, to help fund repairs to the cathedral Monday night, ravaged by fire.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This catastrophe impacts all of French people” and”everyone wishes to revive life as fast as possible to this jewel of our legacy.”

That contribution was trumped by tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, that pledged 200 million euros.

LVMH known as the palace a”symbol of France, its heritage and its unity.”

___

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is calling on the bloc’s member nations to assist France rebuild the Notre Dame cathedral is a symbol of what contrasts Europe together.

Tusk stated:”At stake here’s something more than just material help. The trimming of the Notre Dame cathedral has made us aware that we’re bound with something more significant and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani encouraged EU lawmakers to donate their day’s salary.

9:45 a.m.

A spokesman for Paris firefighters says that”the whole flame is out” at Notre Dame cathedral.

Plus said that today that the fire is out”this stage is for the specialists” to plan how to combine the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH explained the luxury goods set along with the Arnault household would make the contribution to a rebuilding fund Monday afternoon, to the cathedral, which had been consumed by flames.

The earlier 100 donation of the Pinault family was reported by French press.

8:45 a.m.

A French heritage specialist says France no longer has trees large enough to replace wooden beams that burned from the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio the wooden roof that moved up in flames was constructed with beams over 800 years back from primal forests.

Speaking Tuesday, he said the cathedral’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire since”we don’t, in the present time, have trees onto our land of the size which were cut from the 13th century”

He explained the restoration work is going to have to use new technologies to rebuild the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Pros are assessing the blackened shell of Paris’ Notre Dame Studio to set steps to save that which remains after a fire destroyed a lot of the building.

Together with the fire that broke out Monday and quickly consumed the cathedral now attention is turning to ensuring that the structural integrity of the building that is remaining.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez declared that architects and other experts would meet at the cathedral ancient Tuesday”to learn whether the arrangement is secure and if the firefighters can proceed indoors to keep their work.”

Officials consider that the fire an accident, that news has nothing to ease the mourning, although possibly as a result of restoration work taking place at the treasure that is international.