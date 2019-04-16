The Latest: Minister says Dangers for Notre Dame exist

The Latest about the fire that swept through Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner states there are still.

Castaner told reporters Tuesday following a brief visit to the cathedral it is”under permanent surveillance as it can still budge.”

He added that state workers need to wait 48 hours before having the ability to go into the palace and take care of the art works that are there. Some were too large to be transferred.

5:00 p.m.

All bridges are blocked by authorities — from clustering as close as they could into the fire-scarred monument, but that has not deterred Parisians and tourists.

Sidewalks on both sides of the Seine River were filled with both tourists, audiences and French bemoaning the disaster. Notre Dame sits on an island in the center.

Still, the functioning river was in motion. A barge filled with gravel slid beyond the palace Tuesday.

Guy stated:”It is the attractiveness of a monument as well as our background.” She remembered that French schoolchildren learn that the island home Notre Dame was France’s birthplace.

4:40 p.m

Czech President Milos Zeman is offering help and the expertise of leading Czech specialists to help reestablish Notre Dame cathedral to France.

In a letter to his counterpart Zeman said Tuesday that the Czech Republic isalso such as France, a country with many Gothic and medieval historic buildings and palaces. Zeman said that”the flame of Notre Dame affects all of us.”

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated his nation is also ready to ship France monetary aid.

4:30 p.m.

Greece’s government has provided France assist in restoring fire harm to Notre Dame cathedral.

The culture ministry says Greece is willing to offer skilled technicians and academic specialists if assistance is required.

These include a decades-long program in the Acropolis of Athens, whose 2,500-year-old marble temples and other monumental buildings were damaged over the centuries explosions, from fire and war.

A ministry announcement Tuesday expressed deep sorrow for the Notre Dame blaze.

4:20 p.m.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently urging his countrymen and others in Europe to add to the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral following a devastating fire.

Steinmeier said Tuesday that the footage of this milestone Paris building burning would”probably leave no one in Europe untouched.”

Steinmeier added that the cathedral”is not just a excellent building, it is a excellent European landmark, a landmark of European civilization and an important document of European background.”

4:15 p.m

French companies Absolute and L’Oreal are pledging to each donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to encourage the reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral.

A couple of hours later billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault declared Tuesday that they would give a total of 300 million euros, oil and gas giant Total stated it would contribute 100 million euros”that will help the reconstruction of this architectural jewel.”

Cosmetic manufacturer L’Oreal promised the identical amount to reconstruct”a sign of French heritage as well as our history.”

Among other contributors, Bouygues construction team CEO Martin Bouygues said he and his brother Olivier would donate 10 million euros.

3:55 p.m.

The French presidency states that a morning session will be followed by one in the day focusing on the national campaign and the renovation job.

Tuesday macron would be to speak with Pope Francis by telephone.

The French leader has postponed a language along with a news conference aimed at responding to the yellow vest catastrophe for an indefinite period, to respect”a moment of federal emotion.” Macron was originally likely to announce steps addressing anti-government protesters’ concerns.

3:45 p.m.

The French Bishops’ Conference states the bells of cathedrals across the country will ring on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. local time (1850 GMT; 12:50 p.m. EST), the time once the fire began Monday in Notre Dame in Paris.

The Bishops’ Conference stated Tuesday in an announcement that this will show that the solidarity of all dioceses supporting Paris and that the flame in Notre Dame”is really a jolt that affects far beyond just the Catholics of our country.”

France counts 103 Catholic cathedrals.

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture ministry states the”most prized treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are saved after a catastrophic fire, for example, crown of thorns Catholic Scots as well as also the temptations of Saint Louis.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters outside Notre Dame that other works are being transferred from a storeroom in City Hall on Wednesday and Tuesday to the Louvre. There they finally restored, protected and will be dehumidified.

He said that the greatest paintings of the cathedral will be removed. He stated,”We assume they have never been damaged by the fire but there’ll be damage from smoke.”

Monday’s fire collapsed the spire and ruined the palace roof.

3:00 p.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk states the concept of encouragement to France after the Notre Dame cathedral fire ought to be that”it is not the end of the planet” and that the damage is going to be repaired.

Tusk told Polish reporters Tuesday at Strasbourg after a European Parliament debate on Brexit that it had been the duty of all Europeans and Poles to give France courage following this”dramatic” event.

Recalling his native Poland’s efforts to rebuild its towns, several reduced to rubble, after World War II, Tusk stated that his compatriots”have the right and the duty to state — You will manage, this isn’t the end of earth.”

2:50 p.m.

The director of UNESCO says specialist work must be carried out immediately to protect Notre Dame Cathedral structure after a catastrophic fire.

Audrey Azoulay told The Associated Press on Tuesday because art specialists haven’t been able to study the site yet after Monday fire that it’s too premature to state if the valued rose windows of Notre Dame are unscathed.

She said”the initial 24, 48 hours” are critical to protecting the stone and wood structure from water damage and assessing next measures. She cautioned that portions of this palace remain”extremely brittle,” notably countless tons of scaffolding setup across the cathedral spire that collapsed.

She said Notre Dame has”a particular location from the planet’s collective imagination.” Notre Dame is a part of a UNESCO heritage site which comprises islands and the quais, and UNESCO has provided its experience to help reconstruct.

2:45 p.m.

After taking part jean-Marc Fournier, the chaplain of all Paris fire brigade, has been hailed as a hero.

Speaking to reporters at the cathedral, Paris’ district mayor Philippe Goujon said Tuesday that Fournier insisted on being permitted to join the edifice and played a role in the rescue of the relic.

Fournier’s bravery had been noted already after the Nov. 2015 Bataclan assault, when he tended to the injured and prayed over the deceased.

Based on an interview he gave after that attack, Fournier was established in Germany and in the western Sarthe area .

He also served in the Diocese of the Armed Forces and has been established for a time in Afghanistan.

2:30 p.m.

In a heartfelt view of condolences Francis said Tuesday that the flame was particularly devastating since it came during Holy Week, the somber days leading up to Easter during which Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historic building. But I am aware that it has influenced a emblem to the center of Parisians and people within the diversity of their own convictions. Since Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, a place of gathering for great events, a note of the prayer and faith of Catholics in the core of the city”

Francis praised the courage of the firefighters and invoked his blessings around the nation.

2:10 p.m.

Cologne cathedral’s chief builder says it might take decades to fix the damage caused by the Notre Dame cathedral with a enormous fire.

Peter Fuessenich, who manages all building work for the Gothic cathedral from the German city, told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will certainly take years, perhaps even decades, until the previous damage due to this dreadful fire will be entirely repaired.”

Cologne cathedral has been heavily damaged during World War II and work to repair it’s still continuing.

Fuessenich known as the fire from Paris”a catastrophe having a European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals across the continent were inspired by buildings in France. He explained that”if the final stone was set in Notre-Dame, the first one was laid here in Cologne, and in that respect it affects us all very much.”

According Fuessenich, Cologne cathedral’s’ timbered roof has been replaced with a iron frame throughout the 19th century, meaning.

1:50 p.m.

A representative of one of those five firms which were hired to work on renovations to the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof states”we want more than anybody for light to be shed on the origin of the play.”

Julien le Bras’ firm has 12 employees involved with the refurbishment, although none have been on site in the right time of the flame.

Le Bras insisted that”all the safety measures were honored,” and”employees are engaging in the investigation with no hesitation.”

Officials have suggested the fire might have been related to the renovation job.

While the site has been secured, paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the search is in its early phases and will be focusing on hearings.

12:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of empathy following a fire ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The British monarch states she was”deeply saddened” to see that the cathedral ablaze, also expressed”sincere respect to the emergency agencies who’ve risked their own lives to attempt to conserve this important national monument”

Religious leaders and politicians also have sent messages of help in rebuilding the building.

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture minister has given words of hope for France following the devastating fire in Notre Dame, saying the cathedral is a”living creature” that has been reborn ahead and certainly will continue to be the”beating heart” of France.

A press conference opened on the cathedral using a personal reflection. He noted that it was a place of experience for both nonbelievers and believers attracted to its beauty and in some cases, such as the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, were converted into the Catholic faith as a result.

Ravasi, whose office manages the patrimony of the Catholic Church globally, said the scenes of faithful and tourists alike yelling as Notre Dame went up in flames moved him.

He suggested that the Vatican its artwork experts at the Vatican Museums, could play a role in the rebuilding.

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says they’re working on the premise that the blaze had been an collision and there is no evidence of arson from the Notre Dame flame.

Remy Heitz claims the investigation will probably be”long and complicated.”

After the blaze was set out speaking Tuesday, he explained 50 investigators are running on the probe. He says they’ll interview employees from five firms that was hired to focus on renovations on the cathedral’s roof, which was being repaired prior to the flame the point where the flames broke out, and that is.

11:55 a.m.

An aide claims that Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has offered assistance and Polish specialists for the job of rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that was ruined by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said Tuesday the Duda has written to express the despair and solidarity of Poland in reduction of heritage and cultural identity.

He explained that at a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda provided Poland’s expertise and world-class pros from the reconstruction of historical buildings. Other areas and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He explained that a chapel at the cathedral was affected by the fire however wasn’t damaged.

A valuable copy of Poland’s most revered celebrity as well as relicts of all Polish-born pope St. John Paul II have been rescued.

11:55 a.m.

Heiko Maas wrote Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron has called for assistance from outside France and also”Germany stands willing to do that in close friendship”

Maas added that”we are united in sorrow. Notre Dame is part of the cultural heritage of mankind and a symbol for Europe.”

11:40 a.m.

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric has expressed sadness over the fire that destroyed part of the famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, describing it as a”historic architectural masterpiece.”

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of all Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s chair of learning, composed on Facebook:”Our hearts are with our brothers in France.”

___

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ mayor says Notre Dame’s manhood, one of the planet’s most famous and biggest, stays intact following a fire in Paris’ cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire told that a strategy to safeguard Notre Dame’s treasures was quickly and successfully triggered.

The organ that is impressive dates into the 1730s and was constructed by Francois Thierry. It’s an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also clarified”enormous relief” at the salvaging of pieces such as the supposed Crown of Christ.

10:20 a.m.

The head of Egypt’s Copts,” Pope Tawadroz II, said in a declaration that the fire was a”tremendous loss for entire humanity” and affected”among the most important monuments in the world.”

The Foreign Ministry in Cairo also expressed”great regret and pain” over the flame, mentioning Notre Dame’s”historical and culture worth” to get France and world heritage.

___

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the Parisian population”beneath the shock of the dreadful fire” that ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti stated on Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is close to France” which he is offering prayers”for all those that are making an attempt to deal with this dramatic situation”

Even the Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” in the fire that caused extensive damage to a palace which is”a symbol of Christianity in France and on earth “

10 a.m.

With two of France’s richest families together rapidly pledging 300 million euros funding for the reconstruction of Notre Dame is piling up in a pace.

His billionaire father Francois Pinault and businessman Francois-Henri Pinault said that they were giving 100 million euros Artemis, in their company, to assist fund repairs to the palace ravaged by fire.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault explained:”This disaster impacts all of French people” and”everybody wishes to restore life as swiftly as possible to this jewel of our legacy.”

That donation was then trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, that pledged 200 million euros.

LVMH called the cathedral a”symbol of France, its legacy and its motto.”

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is currently calling the bloc’s member nations to assist France reconstruct the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral is a sign of what binds Europe.

Tusk, who seats summits of EU national leaders, told lawmakers Tuesday that the blaze reminds Europeans of”how far we could lose.”

Tusk said:”At stake here’s something more than simply material assistance. The burning of the Notre Dame cathedral has again made us aware that we are bound with something more significant and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani encouraged EU lawmakers to contribute their day’s wages to help finance reconstruction.

9:45 a.m.

A spokesman for Paris firefighters says that”the entire flame is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Gabriel Plus said Tuesday morning that crisis services are now”analyzing the movement of these structures and extinguishing smoldering residues.”

Plus stated that now the fire is out”this phase is for the specialists” to plan how to combine the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) for the renovation of Notre Dame, following a reported 100 million-euro donation from a different French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH reported the Arnault household and the luxury goods set could make the contribution to the cathedral, which was consumed by flames Monday evening.

LVMH called the palace a”symbol of France, its tradition and its motto.”

The sooner 100 million-euro contribution of the Pinault family was widely reported by press.

8:45 a.m.

A French heritage expert says France has trees big enough to replace historical wooden beams that burnt in the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio was built with beams from woods.

Talking Tuesdayhe explained the Ocean’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire since”we don’t, in the present time, have trees onto our territory of the size that were cut at the 13th century”

He stated the restoration work might need to use new technologies to reconstruct the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Pros are analyzing the shell of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that is iconic to set actions to rescue what remains after a catastrophic fire destroyed a lot of the construction that is almost 900-year-old.

With the fire that broke out Monday and quickly swallowed the cathedral under control, attention is turning into ensuring the remaining building’s structural integrity.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez declared that architects and other experts would meet in the cathedral ancient Tuesday”to decide whether the arrangement is stable and if the firefighters can proceed indoors to keep their work.”

Officials consider that the fire an accident, maybe as a consequence of restoration work taking place at the architectural treasure, but that news has done nothing to ease the federal mourning.