The Latest on the Event of a Minneapolis man who is charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing a child Away a balcony at the Mall of America (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The lawyer for a man accused of committing a 5-year-old boy by a third-floor balcony in the Mall of America encouraged the community to concentrate on psychological health options for people who need that, rather than demanding retribution and waiting for things to occur.

Paul Sellers is. Sellers says that his client was in mental health court before.

Aranda is charged with attempted murder in Friday’s attack. Police state Aranda told them he moved to the mall”searching for someone to kill” and chose the boy randomly.

During a hearing Tuesday, his customer seemed lucid and followed the court’s instructions.

Sellers says once he gets all the signs from the state he’ll function to find out the outcome.

2:30 p.m.

A man accused of hurling a boy said little .

Aranda emerged to get a glass partition Tuesday. Inspired by the judge whether he had any questions, he said,”Not at all”

The bail of aranda was kept in $2 million and an omnibus hearing was set for May 14.

A lawyer looking for the victim’s loved ones, stephen Tillitt, said the youngster remains in serious condition.