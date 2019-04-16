Teligent (TLGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2015650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

TLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 66.08%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,880,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 277,834 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,547,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 306,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

