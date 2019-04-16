Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.72 Million

Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $95.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.53 million and the lowest is $93.90 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $84.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $405.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.42 million to $406.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $443.38 million, with estimates ranging from $438.10 million to $448.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 2.39%.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $275.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.