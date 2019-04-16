Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.26 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

