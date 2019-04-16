TechShares (THS) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. TechShares has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TechShares has traded flat against the US dollar. One TechShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00105909 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TechShares Profile

THS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TechShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

