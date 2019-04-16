Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) Short Interest Up 18.3% in March

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,751,874 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 17,538,169 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,534,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,549.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,138,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $77.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

