Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,280 Deere & Company (DE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In related news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,280 Deere & Company (DE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/tealwood-asset-management-inc-buys-shares-of-1280-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.