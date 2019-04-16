TCOIN Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (TCN)

TCOIN (CURRENCY:TCN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, TCOIN has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One TCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and HitBTC. TCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $164,070.00 worth of TCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00377929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.01063028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00210164 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TCOIN Coin Profile

TCOIN’s total supply is 74,488,866 coins. TCOIN’s official website is tcoin.eu . TCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TCN_TCoin

TCOIN Coin Trading

TCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

