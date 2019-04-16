TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $128,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

