TAG Immobilien AG (TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.27 ($24.73).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €20.36 ($23.67). 467,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.11. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €16.77 ($19.50) and a 52-week high of €22.48 ($26.14).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

