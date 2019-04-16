Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $31.55 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Tux Exchange. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and $269,992.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.01550635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002927 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011095 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 551,480,756 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

