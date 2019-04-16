SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 over the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SYY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. 54,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,460. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

