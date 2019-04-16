Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNV opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $57.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.98.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

