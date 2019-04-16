SYNNEX (SNX) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 1,295 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $130,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $59,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,095 shares of company stock valued at $923,328. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,697,000 after acquiring an additional 558,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,246,000 after acquiring an additional 788,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SYNNEX by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,002,000 after acquiring an additional 704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after acquiring an additional 224,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

