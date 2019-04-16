SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.27 or 0.12130839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00044352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00027014 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

