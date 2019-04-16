Svb Leerink Comments on Tocagen Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TOCA)

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) – Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Tocagen in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Schmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tocagen’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.26 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of TOCA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.50. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 271.43% and a negative return on equity of 92.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tocagen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tocagen by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tocagen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tocagen by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tocagen by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

