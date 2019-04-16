Suspect in Mall of America held on $2M bail

A man accused of throwing a boy said little during his initial court appearance.

Emmanuel Aranda is charged with attempted murder Friday’s attack. Police state Aranda told them that he moved into the mall”looking for somebody to kill” and chose the boy randomly.

Aranda appeared behind a glass partition Tuesday at a courtroom at the Hennepin County jail. Inspired by the judge if he had some questions, he stated,”Not at all”

An attorney looking for the sufferer’s loved ones, stephen Tillitt, said the youngster remains in critical condition.