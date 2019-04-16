Sunoco LP to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Sunoco had a positive return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after buying an additional 375,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 325,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.