Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,420 Gartner Inc (IT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 238,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,236,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 60,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $13,023,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,006 shares in the company, valued at $168,141,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

