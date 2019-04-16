Stryker Co. (SYK) Stake Lessened by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,368,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,071 shares of company stock worth $24,689,161. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $190.08. 37,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,749. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $203.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

