StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $9,875.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,038,042,151,163 coins and its circulating supply is 9,277,810,977,708 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

