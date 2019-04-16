Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16,266.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $158.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

