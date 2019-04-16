Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options (MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,957 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 882% compared to the average daily volume of 403 call options.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

