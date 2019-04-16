Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENLC. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 24,791 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $269,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.