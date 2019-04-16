Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (UEHPY)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Get ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.