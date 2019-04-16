Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock worth $562,834. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

