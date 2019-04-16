Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 27,643 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

