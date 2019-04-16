Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has $254,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has $254,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/stevens-first-principles-investment-advisors-has-254000-position-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.