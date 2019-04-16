Steinberg Global Asset Management Invests $773,000 in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Stock

Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807,219 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLSN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

