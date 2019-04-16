Steinberg Global Asset Management Grows Position in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Corecivic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corecivic by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $482.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.32 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Corecivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $439,683.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,447 shares in the company, valued at $703,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

