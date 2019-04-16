Steinberg Global Asset Management Acquires New Position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF)

Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management owned about 1.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMCF stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.54. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

