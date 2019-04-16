Steel Partners (SPLP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of SPLP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Steel Partners has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 34.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 291,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 640,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

