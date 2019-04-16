Steel Partners (SPLP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Shares of SPLP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Steel Partners has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.00.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
